Here’s “Venice Bitch” from Lana Del Rey’s New LP, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

Lana Del Rey’s new single is called “Venice Bitch”; her sixth studio album will be called Norman Fucking Rockwell. These facts are not shocking. They are, instead, quite satisfying. “And here’s Lana Del Rey with her song ‘Venice Bitch,’ taken from her forthcoming LP, Norman Fucking Rockwell,” a TV presenter might have to say sometime soon. You will not recoil upon hearing this; it will sound right.

The song, which you can hear at the top of the page, premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show this afternoon. Del Rey also called in to talk to Lowe about the newly confirmed album, discuss her extra-musical activities, and share some anecdotes about working with Jack Antonoff (who seems to have produced the whole thing). We’ll post a link to that as soon as it’s up online. [Update: Here you go.]



Norman Fucking Rockwell is set for release in early 2019.



