Here’s Vibbar’s Video For “Omen”, Featuring Big Narstie and Scorcher

You should remember Vibbar and their video for “Summer of Love”, because we posted it right here on the site and called it the “Ultimate Vibe”. Now, the sun may now be setting at a dangerously early time and it may be foolish to navigate the streets in anything less than a jumper, which is why it makes sense that Vibbar have returned with another steaming hot torrent of fire.

Produced by North London outfit Confect, “Omen” – which samples the Prodigy track of the same name – features Big Narstie and Scorcher alongside Vibbar stalwarts Skits, Jordy & Pep. Watch below.

