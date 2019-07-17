Here’s Video of Trump Partying with Jeffrey Epstein and a Bunch of Cheerleaders in 1992

We knew Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy sex offender, partied together at Mar-a-Lago in 1992, and now there’s video evidence.

Unearthed archival NBC footage shows Trump, then a real estate mogul, and Epstein gesturing at women at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in 1992. The video was part of an NBC profile into Trump’s bachelor lifestyle, and shows the now-president dancing with — and touching — cheerleaders from the Buffalo Bills, the New York football franchise he once attempted to purchase.

At one point in the video, Trump is seen pointing at the women and talking to Epstein — NBC News believes Trump said, “Look at her, back there … She’s hot” — but it’s impossible to hear what they’re saying over the loud music.

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump told reporters of Epstein last week, following the financier’s arrest at a New Jersey airport on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Trump said last week that he hasn’t spoken to Epstein in 15 years, adding: “I was not a fan.”



Trump might’ve invited Epstein to another Mar-a-Lago party in 1992, according to the New York Times — this one just for Epstein, Trump, and 28 women. There’s a photo of the two men posing together at the Palm Beach club in 2000, and Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 that Epstein was a “terrific guy.”

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump said. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”



More than a decade after the raucous Mar-a-Lago parties, Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution charges in Florida on accusations that he sexually abused dozens of underage girls at his palatial Palm Beach estate. He was made to register as a sex offender as part of a lenient plea deal with federal prosecutors in Miami, and sentenced to about a year in jail, but allowed to go to work six days a week.

Now, Epstein is facing charges out of the Southern District of New York in similar allegations — this time from new victims. He’s accused of grooming and sexually abusing girls across his Manhattan and Palm Beach homes, often bringing them to his estates under the guise of needing “massages.”

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the new charges, which concern allegations made between 2002-2005. A federal judge is set to determine whether he’s allowed to make bail Thursday. Meantime, he’s being held in a Manhattan jail. His lawyers argued for him to be able to await trial in his Manhattan mansion with an ankle monitor, but prosecutors convinced the judge that he’s a flight risk.

Cover: From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)