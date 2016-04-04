Here’s What an American Festival Looks Like Through the Eyes of an English Photographer

We’ve written on THUMP UK before about the weird way our transatlantic cousins approach partying. We’ve also commented on the way that even though they seem to throw state-sized festivals every weekend of the year—temporarily turning gargantuan zones of nothingness into a ceselessly swirling pool of glow-stick neon and rave-effluvium—they don’t really know how to do things properly. Still, in the spirit of fairness, we thought that we’d better try and experience a stateside shindig for ourselves. We were a bit busy the other weekend sadly, so we sent photographer Christopher McCory to Miami’s massive Ultra event on our behalf.

Featuring the likes of Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren, it was a festival seemingly designed by a committee intent on making British people feel really, really uncomfortable. However, Christopher seems made of stronger stuff than the rest of us on the THUMP team and he seemed to…get this….enjoy himself. “It took thirty minutes into festival before the two stepping, fist pumping and “Damn Daniel”ING was all a bit much for me,” he told us on his return to the UK. “However, we powered through and made it to Caribou, Skream, saw a bit of The Prodigy. It was good. After six vodka Red Bulls and an adderall it was good.” Now THAT’S how you take on an American festival and come out on top.

We asked Christoper to head to the city with a camera and an open mind. Here’s how an all American affair looked through the eyes of an Englishman.

