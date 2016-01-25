Here’s What Every Aphex Twin Album Track Played Simultaneously Sounds Like

It’s Monday morning and you’ve had a coffee and you’re raring to smash another week of work and you’ve just seen the Kanye news and you remembered to bring your packed lunch for once and you’re going to Pizza Express for tea later on and you’ve got a few episodes of Inspector Morse lined up for afters and the sun is shining. Life couldn’t get better. There’s only one teeny tiny niggling little thing running around your head. And that’s this: what would it sound like if you played every single Aphex Twin album track at the same time? Luckily an Italian blog have decided to give us the answer. Here it is:

Yeah, that’s it: it sounds like entering hell with Kevin Drumm and Merzbow. What a world. What a time to be alive.

Videos by VICE

Follow Josh on Twitter