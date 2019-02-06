Here’s what it takes to be a Marie Kondo consultant

NEW YORK — If you’ve watched Marie Kondo’s new show on Netflix, you might have caught yourself wishing the famous tidying expert would come over and save you from your own clutter.

Of course, that’s not going to happen, because she’s far too busy. But if you’ve got the cash, you can hire a Kondo surrogate. And if you’ve got $2,000, you can become a surrogate.

Marie’s company KonMari Inc. offers certification as a KonMari consultant, in a program involving a fancy three-day seminar and hours of on-the-job training in the field. Upon completion, you’re officially authorized to tell people how to clean up their messes.

It’s been extremely satisfying for Patty Morrissey, who’s gotten certified and recently conducted a seminar for wannabe consultants in New York. She has a master’s in social work, and she says she “feels like I’m helping people in a much more profound way than I have in any other career.”



Kondo herself spoke at the seminar and explained her method and process: “It’s very psychological. It seems as if you’re cleaning, but it’s actually a process of re-examining your inner self,” she told VICE News.

We signed on for the hours of folding lessons, visualization sessions, and origami breaks to find out what it takes to become a professional Kondo consultant.

