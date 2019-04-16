Here’s what Notre Dame looks like after a 9-hour fire

As black smoke was still clearing from the Paris skyline Tuesday morning, firefighters and other experts stepped inside Notre Dame to assess the destruction from the nine-hour fire that burned into the night. The structure remained largely intact, but no one knows how long — or how many hundreds of millions of dollars — rebuilding the 850-year-cathedral will take.

Remarkably, the building’s iconic bell towers and facade — including its priceless, stained-glass rose windows — survived the blaze. The same can’t be said for the majority of the cathedral’s roof and its spire, which both collapsed in the fire Monday evening.

“When you see it from the outside, it’s still standing, and that is quite a miracle,” Valérie Pécresse, president of the Île-de-France region that encompasses Paris, told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” As Notre Dame still smoldered, President Macron promised to rebuild, and at least 700 million euros have been donated to the restoration efforts.

By the time Parisians woke up Tuesday, 400 firefighters, working around the clock, had finally extinguished the last of the flames. No one died, although one firefighter was reportedly injured. Officials believe the fire started accidentally, but the cause is still under investigation.

Several important religious relics, notably the crown of thorns Jesus supposedly wore during his crucifixion — as well the tunic Louis IX wore when he brought the crown to Notre Dame — had also been saved and temporarily relocated to the Louvre.

In the meantime, French officials will have to act fast to prevent further damage; the interior is vulnerable to water damage now that the roof is destroyed, according to CNN. And the Beachwood beams that held up the structure of that roof could be difficult to replace: Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of the charity Fondation du Patrimoine, told CNN that France no longer has any trees of that size.

Here’s what the building looked like Tuesday morning:

Notre Dame cathedral is pictured from the top of the Montparnasse tower, Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Paris. Firefighters declared success Tuesday morning in an over 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

