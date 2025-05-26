Here’s What to Do if You Hate Your Partner’s Friends

So…you’re in your dream relationship with an incredible partner who is attentive, kind, and funny. Everything is unfolding perfectly. You go on exciting dates, have deep conversations, share similar morals and values, and are both looking for the same things. You think, for sure, the relationship is heading somewhere serious.

That is, until you meet their friends.

You know what they say: you are who you surround yourself with. If your partner’s friends aren’t people you’d like in your own circle, does that mean your relationship is doomed? Or, is there a way you can work around the issue?

Here are some tips for navigating this fragile relationship challenge.

1. Consider why you dislike your partner’s friends.

Is it for some superficial reason, or is there a deeper, more problematic reason why you don’t like them? Are you judging them for something you judge yourself for, or are they actually terribly rude people who bring out the worst in your partner?

There’s a major difference between disliking someone because they’re more energetic and talkative than you are, vs. disliking them because they bully and pressure your partner into behaving in negative ways. Be honest with yourself when you’re determining the driving factors before your disapproval.

2. Consider setting boundaries, not issuing ultimatums.

Ultimatums are rarely helpful, especially when it comes to someone neglecting their support system. Don’t expect your partner to drop your friends for you just because you don’t approve of them. Instead, consider setting some healthy boundaries.

For example, perhaps your partner’s friends are highly critical of you and disrespectful toward your relationship. You can set the boundary with your partner that you will not be attending certain gatherings or events, or will leave early if you feel you’re being mistreated. On the other hand, you might also set the boundary that your partner supports you and has your back when their friends are attacking you.

3. Express your concerns with your partner.

Oftentimes, new people will notice issues within existing social/relationship dynamics because they’re not yet invested in them. Maybe your significant other doesn’t realize their friends are behaving in a certain negative way. It might take you communicating your perception of their friends for them to see the problem.

However, it could also be true that you’re not okay with the same things you’re partner is okay with. Maybe they don’t mind that they’re friends are constantly gossiping about other people, while you feel uncomfortable with their shit-talking habit.

Your partner’s friends can give you more insight into who they are, their values, and their personal boundaries. In other words, you might realize you’re actually not as compatible as you initially believed. In this case, communication is crucial.

4. Be as civil as possible when spending time with them.

If you’ve decided to stay with your partner despite not liking their friends, you have to find a way to compromise. This might mean being civil with them even when you don’t agree with their actions. Unless they’re being outright cruel or harmful, try to be as accepting as possible. Practice a live-and-let-live mentality. You don’t have to love your significant other’s friends; you just have to tolerate them.

5. Try to find common ground with them.

Sometimes, we naturally feel set off by people who are different from us. If your reasons for hating your partner’s friends are more superficial in nature, challenge yourself to find similarities or bonding points with them. For example, maybe you have a similar music taste or interest in reading. Whatever the case, keep the conversations focused on those topics so you have a better chance of bonding with them.