A mysterious Russian operative and hush money: Two key takeaways from the Cohen memos

A mysterious Russian reached out to the Trump campaign offering “political synergy” a year before the 2016 election, according to a new court filing.

The unidentified Russian operator offered to arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin, suggesting that meeting Putin could bring “phenomenal” political and business benefits, the document said.

The outreach, which ultimately wasn’t pursued, is just one of the new revelations contained in two memos published Friday by prosecutors before the sentencing of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney.

The documents don’t reveal proof of actual collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 election. But they do provide a lot of fresh detail about Cohen’s criminal wrongdoing over the last few years — ranging from tax fraud to orchestrating hush money payments to women during the campaign.

Indeed, they’re far more clear cut when it comes to the president’s involvement with Cohen’s hush-money payments, which violated campaign finance laws. In fact, SDNY prosecutors pointed a finger directly at Trump for his connection to Cohen, saying the payments to women were made “in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1” — a clear reference to Trump.

Legal experts were quick to point out that the New York prosecutors had just appeared to tie Trump directly to his former attorney’s crimes.

The real news right now is not about Cohen’s sentence. It is about the conclusion by federal prosecutors that Donald J. Trump has committed a serious felony. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) December 7, 2018

WOW: The Dec 7 filing in SDNY on Michael Cohen’s sentencing charges that President Trump (aka “Individual 1”) directed a criminal conspiracy with his attorney Cohen to violate the federal election laws in order to increase his odds of winning the presidency by deceiving voters. — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) December 7, 2018

Trump, of course, had a different take:

Totally clears the President. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

