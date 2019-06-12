Here’s What We Learned About ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ After an Hour with the Game

After Ubisoft’s dramatic pitch, it was hard to know what to think about Watch Dogs: Legion. There is an admirable ambition to the game’s systems-driven narrative and procedurally generated character. But its setting and themes—an exploration of a post-Brexit, dystopian U.K.—will require a great deal of storytelling deftness to hit well. We’ll know if they can do it when the game launches early March 03, 2020, but for now, Waypoint Radio’s own Austin and Patrick can share their early hands on with the game. Stick around for impressions of Roller Champions, and the crew’s thoughts on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, and everything else from the Square-Enix’s big event. What else was there at Square Enix’s big event? Find out by listening below.

