Here’s What Went Down at the MONA FOMA After Parties

Each night after MONA FOMA wrapped its sessions on the grass, the after party began. The museum’s Summer festival kept it local as each night got into the midnight hours, with after parties held in Hobart at The Old Mercury Print Hall, all employing the pillars of a good time: good lighting, good energy and an unorthodox venue.

Imbi, artist and activist, invited strangers into their gauzed cave to read fortunes. House Mum played a fucked remix of Lily Allen’s “Not Fair”, their partner handing them vapes and drinks across the decks like love letters. Strangers flirted to Aquenta, as she smiled down on them, godlike, mixing Ice Spice from her podium. There was a karaoke room but I steered clear. I’m in the business of pleasure, not torture.

Anyway, here’s my main tip: take photos on a shitty digital camera on a night out. They’ll be blurry and bad quality but they’ll be way more fun than whatever you take on your phone. There’s also less chance of you, ego fortified by whatever you’re drinking/taking, posting that pic of you and your friend doing [REDACTED] for all your Instagram-using aunts to see and bring up at the next family lunch.

I like the photos to look like your memory: pixelated, messy and a little distorted. If you’re remembering the night with the blinding HD flash of a hyper-edited DSLR club photo then you’re doing it wrong anyway.