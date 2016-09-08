Here’s What Went Down at the Rated Awards, Grime and UK Rap’s Most Important Ceremony

The arenas of grime and UK rap are clearly throwing out some of the most exciting music in the world right now. It seems weird, then, that until recently, there haven’t been many decent award shows to give these artists the props that they deserve. Sure, we’ve got the MOBOs, but they have been criticised in the past for overlooking the finite qualities of rap and grime (although that is changing slowly).

Anyway, enter GRM Daily’s Rated Awards. They are now on their second year running, and are swiftly becoming the most important ceremony for British urban music. Just like last year’s event, everyone who’s anyone in grime and rap turned up, from Stormzy to Ghetts and Skepta to Kano. There were also performances from the likes of Craig David and Giggs, the latter who brought basically all of his mates on stage and went HAM for “Whippin Excursion”.

Videos by VICE

Read the winners below, and scroll down to see what happened for yourself:

Best Breakthrough: AJ Tracey

Best Video: Skepta – “Man (Gang)”

Best DJ: Charlie Sloth

Producer of the Year: Rude Kid

Personality of the Year: Poet & Vuj

Best Artist: Giggs

Best Album: Kano – Made In The Manor

Best Track: Abra Cadabra ft. Krept & Konan – “Robbery”

Best Mixtape: 67 – In Skengs We Trust

Get Rated: Big Figures

Loving @CraigDavid performing now at the @KAdrinks @GRMDAILY #RatedAwards pic.twitter.com/6rRh0YG6JX

This is why #RatedAwards is the best!!! Big up the #LANDLORD @officialgiggspic.twitter.com/egCSJILLB6

“It’s the collective that makes the scene what is it.” @TheRealKano collecting his Best Album award at #RatedAwards pic.twitter.com/PhKtuLU9rp — Vevo UK (@Vevo_UK) September 7, 2016

@Skepta collects his award with some important words #RatedAwards pic.twitter.com/VAgMbHQ5Yd