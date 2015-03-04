Here’s What Wes Anderson Directing X-Men Would Look Like

Deadpan dialogue between moody teens? Check. Symetrical cinematography? Check. Mutants with superpowers? Check. Filmmaker Patrick H. Willems has all the ingredients of a typical Wes Anderson film in his new short, What if Wes Anderson directed X-Men? The answer is that he would make Wolverine an art teacher, Magneto a controversial author, and Professor X a neurotic mutant rights activist with control issues.

Here’s a nice behind-the-scenes video that reveals how Willems and his team paired vintage books and immaculate typography with laser vision and adamantium claws.

Videos by VICE

Watch more of Patrick H. Willems’ videos on his YouTube channel.

Related:

Supercut Showcases Wes Anderson’s Love of Red and Yellow

Here’s How Wes Anderson Uses Matte Paintings in His Incredible Set Designs

Coming Soon: A Wes Anderson Theme Park?