Here’s What You Missed at E3 So Far

Good morning. It’s Monday and the game industry spent the weekend dropping information about everything that’s coming out in the next few years. I’m not going to lie. It’s been a weird one. A combination of a video game industry that’s still very much adjusting and recovering from a pandemic and a years-long trend of publishers shifting to their own events means that this E3 has not had a huge flood of new game announcements, but there’s still a lot to sort through.

Halo Infinite

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase included footage of Halo Infinite. Master Chief floats through space and talks to another AI that sounds and looks nothing like Cortana. We also got our first glimpse of multiplayer and confirmation of crossplay between PC and Xbox players.

Battlefield 2042

The first full gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 showed off all the chaos that has come to define the series.

Psychonauts 2

The sequel to Double Fine’s cult classic is coming out August 25.

Diablo II Resurrected

Blizzard’s remaster of Diablo II hits September 23. The classic game is getting a visual overhaul and a simultaneous release on the PC and consoles. Players farming loot on the Xbox can even share progress across PC and console copies of the game.

Forza Horizon 5

Every E3 there are a few trailers that steal the show. The almost photorealistic visuals of Forza Horizon 5 will stun even the most jaded gamer’s heart. Gorgeous cars cruised through the blue open skies of the Mexican desert in footage of this Microsoft exclusive.

Starfield

Bethesda has said that Starfield will be “like Skyrim in space or a “Han Solo” simulator. The game is still a long time off, but Bethesda shared a teaser during the Xbox showcase.

Redfall

I don’t know quite what Redfall is, but I want it. It looks like a co-op monster hunting game where players fight off hordes of vampires instead of zombies. I felt like I was watching something inspired by Zombies Ate My Neighbors. One character called another “Edgar Allan Bro.” It’s from Arkane, the same folks that made Dishonored and Prey. I want it.

Somerville

The people behind Limbo and Inside showed off a new game called Somerville. Like the others, characters explore the world along a 2-dimensional plane, solving puzzles and fighting off monsters in unconventional ways. This time around though, the story focuses on a family navigating what appears to be an alien invasion.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Continuing the tradition of Square Enix adaptations of Marvel properties being slightly off-putting, here comes Guardians of the Galaxy. Players control a Star Lord that has the costume of the MCU version but lacks Chris Pratt’s face.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware showed the first gameplay footage of its new game. It’s got a ghost horse and monsters that look like they fell off the pages of Berserk. It’s out January 21, 2022.

STALKER 2

The original is a cult classic from 2007 where players explored The Zone, an irradiated wasteland surrounding Chernobyl filled with strange monsters and incredible treasure. It had two sequels that aren’t as beloved as the original and only time will tell if this latest entry lives up to the legendary original.

Far Cry 6

This weekend’s trailer gave us another glimpse of Giancarlo Esposito as a Latin American dictator and some more gameplay. Also the DLC will let you play as villains from previous games.

Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

Nintendo’s E3 presentation is not on until Tuesday, but we got a glimpse of Mario and Luigi during Ubisoft’s presentation. The rabbids are back, teaming up with everyone’s favorite plumbers in a sequel to the surprise hit tactics game.