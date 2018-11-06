Here’s what’s been happening at the polls on Election Day

Polling stations have opened across the U.S. as people vote in an election that Donald Trump has labeled the “hottest thing.”

A record number of early votes, cast before polls even opened Tuesday morning, indicate a renewed interest in an election that everyone — even Trump himself — is looking at as a barometer of how well Trump’s presidency is performing.

Videos by VICE

It became clear early on, however, that the long lines at polling stations across the country aren’t just due to large turnout — they’re also a result of broken machines, staff failing to show up, and even increased humidity.

The first polls don’t close until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and it will likely be hours later before we first get a real sense of whether the Democrats have retaken the House and the Republicans have held onto control of the Senate.

Here’s a look at what’s happening across the country as tens of millions of people make their way to vote:

Problems at the polls

People may have been concerned about the Kremlin trying to hack voting machines and influence people’s decision, but on Tuesday the most visible problems have been caused by workers not showing up to open voting stations, electrical outages, and certain weather conditions.

In Brooklyn, broken voting machines and scanners resulted in early-morning long lines:

People are leaving because it’s a 2 hour wait at PS 316 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.



“Some machines are broken and it’s extremely crowded.” #ElectionDay @WNYC pic.twitter.com/fUCsEOq1Wc — Jennifer Hsu (@jennhsu) November 6, 2018

Hundreds of people in line at Erasmus high in BK waiting to scan their ballots because of broken scanners. Good system pic.twitter.com/9keg8EfXiF — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) November 6, 2018

There appear to be similar problems in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where only paper ballots can be cast.

MAJOR ISSUES reported at the Annistown Elementary polling location in Gwinnett County. Voters tell me the machines are down and they can only cast paper or provisional ballots.

Many have been waiting since 6am.@wsbtv #Election2018 #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/Ckg8wMHd7T — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2018

The voting machines at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit didn’t have a chance to break down — because there were no machines in place, resulting in voters being turned away.

Voters turned away due to missing voting machines at precinct in Detroithttps://t.co/Cvta3b8kUv — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) November 6, 2018

In Cedar Bluff Middle School in Knoxville, Tennessee, voters had to use paper ballots and fill them in outdoors after a power failure on Tuesday morning.

Polling place at Cedar Bluff Middle School in Knoxville, TN does not have power this am; backup generator has also failed.



Administrator for Elections for Knox County says urgently working to get the power on but voting still happening with paper ballots — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) November 6, 2018

Meanwhile in North Carolina, the State Board of Elections says humidity is causing havoc.

https://twitter.com/DianneG/status/1059826252624867329

Incorrect information

There are numerous reports of voters being sent incorrect information through calls, texts and emails. Much of the attention has been focused on TurboVote, an app that sends users reminders about registration deadlines, upcoming elections and information on where to vote.

Voters beware of this "Turbo Vote" texting scam going on. I was just turned away from the voting booth, being told I wasn't in the system…no where in Indiana even & I've voted in every primary election since I was able! Who are these Turbo Vote scandals?! — jade☄ (@JadeDoty4) November 6, 2018

According to the app’s website, more than 3 million voters have signed up. The app was created by a nonprofit called Democracy Works.

Lawyers for Civil Rights reports that its election hotline has already received multiple reports of voters being sent inaccurate information. Responding to some of the complaints on Twitter, TurboVote said its data comes directly from the Voting Information Project and the states themselves.

In Rhode Island, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said she had received some complaints about inaccurate information coming from a third-party app, while the New Jersey Department of State, in a now-deleted tweet, said it had received “reports of people getting texts, calls or emails with wrong info” regarding where they should be voting.

Beware false information regarding your polling locations. To find your polling place, check your sample ballots or go to https://t.co/5Sl0N1ocBN to find where to #vote today. Polls are open until 8 p.m. in #NewJersey. — New Jersey Department of State (@NJStateDept) November 6, 2018

Confusion in Arizona

After indicating she was going to do so last week, late Monday night Green Party candidate Angela Green formally pulled out of the Senate race in Arizona.

Angela Green formally withdrew her candidacy for U.S. Senate in the last hour with @SecretaryReagan. All counties have now been notified. — Eric Spencer (@Eric_Spencer) November 5, 2018

A form showing Green’s departure suggested her votes would not be counted, but according to the man in charge of Arizona’s election, State Election Director Eric Spencer, the form in question was designed for the primaries and said Green’s votes would be counted:

“Any votes cast for Ms. Green WILL be tabulated and canvassed just like any other candidate on the ballot. A withdrawal this late merely has the effect of being noted at the polling place, nothing more,” Spencer said on Twitter, also confirming that Green’s name will remain on the ballot.

Green indicated last week that she was urging her supporters to throw their weight behind Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the tight battle against Republican Martha McSally.

Megyn Kelly still canceled

Megyn Kelly, who is currently negotiating her departure from NBC following her on-air questioning of what is so wrong with blackface at Halloween, will not be on our TV screens Tuesday night, according to Page Six.

Kelly was originally slated to appear alongside network heavyweights Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd as part of NBC’s special midterm coverage. But a Monday promo for the show — entitled “The Vote: America’s Future” — didn’t feature Kelly.

A source inside NBC told Page Six that Kelly is “not going to be part of election-night coverage.” The network didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Go Vote

The most visited site on the internet, Google.com, displayed a Go Vote message together with links for helping users find out where to vote.

The company also revealed that on Tuesday morning the search phrase “Dónde votar” (“where to vote” in Spanish) was the top trending search on Google in the U.S. — spiking 3,350 percent.

"Dónde votar" ("where to vote") is the top trending search on Google in the US today – spiking 3,350%.#Midterms #vote https://t.co/7P9QmWr3G9 pic.twitter.com/AQe5gkMw8V — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 6, 2018

In fact, three of the top five trending search topics in the U.S. on Tuesday related to the midterms: Polling place (+350 percent), voting (+300 percent) and election day (+300 percent).