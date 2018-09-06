Here’s who bookies think wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed

Place your bets… on who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed about the “resistance inside the Trump administration.”

Offshore bookies are taking bets on the identity of the “senior official” who penned the New York Times opinion piece that revealed some Trump staffers are working to actively undermine the president and thwart his “misguided impulses.”

Videos by VICE

And the name on everyone’s lips is Vice President Mike Pence.

Costa Rica-based MyBookie lists Pence as the No. 1 choice, citing the use of the word “lodestar” in the opinion piece, published Wednesday. A Twitter user initially pointed out that Pence has previously used the word, which is defined as a star used to guide the course of a ship, several times during speeches in recent years.

“What tipped us off was ‘lodestar,’” MyBookie head oddsmaker David Strauss told the New York Post. “When you search members of the administration (who have used that word), only one name comes up – and that name is Mike Pence. He’s used it in multiple speeches this year.”

The full list of possible moles, according to MyBookie:

Mike Pence Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin White House Chief of Staff John Kelly Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis Attorney General Jeff Sessions Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson Secretary of Veteran Affairs Robert Wilkie Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen The president’s daughter, Ivanka Jared Kushner Senior policy adviser Stephen Miller

A separate bookie site, Canada’s Bovada, however, lists Attorney General Jeff Sessions as the top betting pick for the op-ed’s author. Pence still comes in at No. 2. After Sessions and Pence comes Kelly, Mattis, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, “Javanka,” Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, White House counsel Don McGahn, Melania Trump, and Kellyanne Conway, whose own husband has been harshly critical of Donald Trump on Twitter.

Trump himself has demanded the Times reveal the writer’s identity for “national security” reasons, and he’s apparently launched a White House search to find the person.

Cover: President Donald J. Trump speaks with Republican members of Congress in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Credit: Alex Edelman / Pool via CNP | usage worldwide Photo by: Alex Edelman/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images