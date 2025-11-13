Here’s Why AJ Styles Doesn’t See Himself Having One Last TNA Match

Since TNA and WWE’s NXT brand announced their partnership a question on everyone’s mind has been whether or not AJ Styles would be able to take part in it. Come on — he’s Mr. TNA for goodness sake! That noise has only gotten louder as Styles revealed last month he’s nearing retirement.

However, fans shouldn’t expect to see the multi-time World Champion in a TNA ring again anytime soon. Styled believes if they allow him to do a match in TNA, it opens up the floodgates to the other main roster stars.

Videos by VICE

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen, if I’m being honest. I would like to, don’t get me wrong, what a moment it was when I was able to go back. But I just don’t see that match — I don’t see a match happening as of now,” he told No-Contest Wrestling (h/t: Fightful).

While that answer isn’t what many were hoping for, Styles doesn’t completely write it off.

“It’s NXT that’s got the partnership, not the main roster talent. Listen, I wish I could do it. I think I should be the only guy to do it, but that’s being very selfish. We’ll see what happens in the future. I don’t know necessarily, but we’ll find out together.”

Other wrestlers are hoping Styles gets the opportunity, too. TNA’s Leon Slater and Mike Santana have expressed wanting to face Styles ahead of his retirement as that’s a “dream match.” Frankie Kazarian, one of Styles’ rivals, is also interested in mixing it up together again.

At the moment, WWE is keeping Styles quite busy in the tag team division. He is one-half of the current WWE World Tag Team Champions with Dragon Lee. They’re currently in a feud with former champions the Judgment Day.

Stay tuned to VICE for more on WWE.