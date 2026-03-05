Here’s Why David Finlay Chose AEW Over WWE

David Finlay left New Japan Pro Wrestling as one of the hottest free agents in the world of professional wrestling. He got WWE’s attention, however, the terms of the deal weren’t quite satisfying enough.

Finlay appeared on AEW Dynamite this week, reuniting with his War Dogs stablemates — now known as “The Dogs” — Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors. They attacked Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin and stood tall over the AEW originals. Kidd and Connors have made many appearances in AEW including on pay-per-view.

David finlay’s WWE OFFER

According to a report from Bodyslam+, had Finlay signed with WWE he would’ve been part of the developmental brand, NXT, instead of the main roster. Several former AEW talents are on NXT, including Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Blake Monroe, and Lexis King. Others — like Jade Cargill, Danhausen, Penta, Rey Fenix, Cody Rhodes, Aleister Black and Royce Keys — are on the main roster.

According to Fightful Select, his deal with AEW came together “quick.” He reportedly received a contract offer within the last week all the while AEW was prepping for his big debut.

Finlay — the son of wrestling legend Fit Finlay — was part of New Japan Pro Wrestling for the last decade, making a name for himself that would eventually lead to him becoming the leader of The Bullet Club and the War Dogs. He departed the promotion at the end of February when his contract officially expired. AEW fans may remember his match against Adam Page on AEW Dynamite or his appearance in the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view where he defeated Brody King.

Finlay joins a stacked roster of stars and recent signings, including The Iinspiration, Tommaso Ciampa, The Rascalz, Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Zayda Steel, and others.

