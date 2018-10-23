Here’s why Democrats are pouring millions of dollars into early voting

PHOENIX — Election Day is still a couple of weeks away, but in dozens of states across the country, people can already vote — and Democrats are spending millions to make that happen.

The Arizona Democratic Party is talking about huge registration gains and gains in the number of ballots that have been requested. But what they’re not saying — yet — is that they’re winning the ballots that have been sent in.



“People who need to take a little more time to do the research are also going to vote early because they’ve got the opportunity to do so,” Felecia Rotellini, Arizona Democratic Party chairwoman, told VICE News. “And we believe that when Arizona voters — Republican, Democrats, independent — go to look at whom they should vote for, they’re gonna pick Democrats.”

Democrats often struggle to get their base out in midterm elections. But early voting gives the party more chances to try to make that happen. Then again, resources are finite in any campaign, especially in the final days. A dollar spent is a precious thing. An hour spent is even more precious.

VICE News went inside the Democrats’ early-vote turnout operation in Arizona to see how it works.

This segment originally aired October 22, 2018, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

