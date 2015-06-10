Here’s the Wild Design for Two World Trade Center

©

Yesterday, Bjarke Ingels Group, the architecture firm whose oft-transgressive repertoire ranges from rainbow power plants to inverted mazes, released the first renderings of their plans for Two World Trade Center. The stepped design is tailored to be the fourth skyscraper surrounding New York City’s Ground Zero Memorial, Ingels tells WIRED, explaining, “On one hand it’s about being respectful and about completing the frame around the memorial, and on the other hand it’s about revitalizing downtown Manhattan and making it a lively place to live and work.” From the perspective of the memorial site, Two World Trade Center will look almost like a straight-and-narrow tower, but from the Financial District—which will recieve an influx of creative, media, and design workers as Condé Nast fills One World Trade Center and News Corp dominates Two—Ingels will let the freak flag fly.

©Bjarke Ingels Group

Image by DBOX, ©Bjarke Ingels Group

©Bjarke Ingels Group



