Here’s Your First Look at ‘Halo Infinite’

Microsoft showed off the first gameplay footage for Halo Infinite today during its Xbox Games Showcase. In eight minutes of gameplay footage, we got our first taste of the next generation Halo game.

Master Chief wanders through a large open world reminiscent of the beginning of the first Halo. He rides in a Warthog and kills an assortment of Covenant-style baddies. Oh, and he’s also got a grappling hook this time around, giving the open world a verticality that’s new to the franchise.

What we know about the story is grim. “The UNCS lost this war months ago,” the villain tells Master Chief at the end of the trailer. “Your people are broken, scattered, defeated. By me. I wish I could tell you it was difficult. But it wasn’t. We are one step ahead. Always. The ring is already under our control.”

Halo Infinite is a release title for the new Xbox Series X console, which Microsoft said will launch “Holiday 2020.”