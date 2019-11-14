Here’s Your First Look at the New ‘Age of Empires’

Microsoft just announced Ages of Empires IV, a sequel to the beloved real-time strategy series.. It’s a short trailer, just a minute log, but we got our first glimpse of gameplay and a small description of what the game will be. Predictably, it features mounted troops massed outside the castle walls. Trebuchets launched munitions. Red and Blue armored warriors ran towards each other. You know, just Age of Empires stuff. The game is being made by Relic, which previously made celebrated RTS games like Homeworld and Company of Heroes.

The last Age of Empires came out in 2005, more than a decade ago. Microsoft didn’t reveal a release date, but sometime in 2020 is a safe bet. “The acclaimed [real time strategy] franchise returns with Age of Empires IV,” Microsoft said. “Experience the epic, historical battles that shaped the modern world.”