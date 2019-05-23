Here’s Your First Look at the New ‘Star Trek’ All About Captain Picard

CBS released the first teaser trailer for its new Star Trek series and that’s all about Jean Luc Picard, Captain of the USS Enterprise. Star Trek: The Next Generation aired from 1987 to 1994 and introduced millions of fans to Gene Roddenberry’s utopian universe. Patrick Stewart’s stalwart Captain Jean Luc Picard was a big part of that. The teaser suggests that the new show is framed by the old, retired Picard reflecting back on his life.

Showrunners Michael Chabon—an author better known for his novels Wonder Boys and The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay than he is for television work—and Alex Kurtzman have promised that the Picard centric spin-off will be a slower, more meditative, and psychological exploration of a character who sacrificed so much of himself to save the universe.

Videos by VICE

“Fifteen years ago, today, you led us out of the darkness,” a voice asks off screen as footage of Picard’s vineyards plays. “What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself? Tell us. Why did you leave Starfleet, admiral?”

CBS’ previous streaming Trek show, Star Trek Discovery, upended its universe by casting Jason Isaacs as the show’s first unethical captain. It also starred a diverse cast that told new and different kinds of stories in the Stark Trek universe. It was a success on every possible level. Let’s hope they can repeat the performance with Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek Picard will come to the streaming platforms CBS All Access in the United States and Amazon Prime internationally.