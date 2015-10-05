Hero Professor Switches Midterm Date So Cubs Fans Can Enjoy the Playoffs

As Ron Santo famously said, “you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. That’s a hockey saying, I think, but it also applies to baseball in a way.” One brave Cubs fan took a shot and asked his professor at Illinois if he could reschedule his midterm in light of the Cubs first playoff appearance since 2008. [Music begins softly playing] Chicago will travel to Pittsburgh for a Wild Card game on Wednesday, and our student Ben comes from a family of lifelong Cubs fans who were able to score tickets for the game. [Music swells] His midterm was scheduled for Thursday and he wasn’t going to be able to get back to campus in time.

Professor Dave seems cool as hell. Ben emailed him his whole life story re: the Cubs, and Professor Dave gets it, man. The Cubs don’t do this often, and “savor” is absolutely the correct description. They haven’t won a World Series since 1908—they last appeared in the World Series in 1945—and Ben could be at the game that starts off a historic run, all thanks to one Professor who realizes that midterms are junk, anyway.

A+, Professor Dave. A+.

h/t SI