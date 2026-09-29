Heroes of the Storm Adds New Character After Almost Six Years

Blizzard shocked the Heroes of the Storm community at Blizz Con 2026 with the surprise announcement that the MOBA would be received a brand-new playable characte for the first time in nearly six years. Today, Xal’atath is officially available to take into the arena.

World of Warcraft’s Xal’atath Is Available Now in Heroes of the Storm

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Patch 57 has arrived in Heroes of the Storm and the Blizzard MOBA is celebrating the long-awaited addition of its 91st hero. The big patch adds World of Warcraft’s Xal’atath to the Nexus and should offer the metagame a much needed shakeup.

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Xal’atath, Harbinger of the Void arrives in the game as a Ranged Assassin. Xal’atath externalizes her power through a summonable object, the Dark Heart, rewarding spatial control, foresight, and extended fights: she grows more dangerous the longer a battle lasts.

Here is a breakdown of her ability kit:

Trait — Void Volley. Basic attacks build Soul Essence; at full Essence, unleash a barrage of void orbs at a target area while moving freely. Tied to the Void Whispers quest, which rewards range, faster charge, piercing, and empowered void damage as it progresses.

Q — Shadow Mark. Cast a large Void Orb that marks enemy Heroes hit by its inner radius; the Dark Heart moves to the impact point and detonates on marked enemy Heroes.

W — Dark Heart Ritual. Summon the Dark Heart talisman to pulse void energy at nearby enemies, then follow and detonate on any Shadow Marked Hero.

E — Void Step. Blink between three points in a triangular pattern, gaining attack damage at each stop; can be cancelled early to reposition or escape.

Heroic — Void Eruption. Channel a growing void orb, launch it to blind enemies and dominate space, then detonate in a large area — cast on the Dark Heart for an instant, fully empowered eruption.

Heroic — Void Convergence. Summon a portal that spawns relentless void minions to overwhelm nearby enemies, replacing fallen minions until the portal ends or is destroyed.

Players will need to drop $7.99 if they would like to unlock Xal’atath immediately. Heroes of the Storm players who want to use Gold to purchase her will need to wait until the end of November to obtain her via that method.

HotS fans can also earn some special rewards thanks to a Twitch drop that is celebrating the big update and the new character addition.

1 Hour – 1000 Gold

2 Hours – Epic Loot Chest

4 Hours – Legendary Loot Chest

8 Hours – Epic Deadly Chaos Wolf

The Heroes of the Storm team will be collecting feedback over the coming weeks of play and continuing to plan whatever is next for the game as it continues to evolve and find new ways to grow.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Heroes of the Storm and World of Warcraft news and updates.

Heroes of the Storm is available now on PC.