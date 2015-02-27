Heroic Drones Sacrifice Themselves for Volcano Footage

Several casualties befell a group exploring an active volcano on an island in Vanuatu. Luckily, they were neither human nor animal—they were all drones. “The physiological effects of being inside the volcano are significant, in that you have every force down there trying to kill you,” filmmaker Sam Cossman explains in the video above. Perhaps he should have said that before he sent the unmanned aerial vehicles into a crater full of magma.

See more of Sam Cossman’s volcano explorations on his website.

Videos by VICE

Via National Geographic

