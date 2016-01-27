Hessle Audio’s First 2016 Offering Is an EP from Newcomer Ploy

Hessle Audio, the London label run by Pearson Sound, Ben UFO, and Pangaea, has announced its next release. HES028 will take form in the Sala One Five 12″, produced by an artist making their debut on the imprint named Ploy. Mixmag reports that he could be a Bristol-based producer who has previously gone by Samuel, releasing on labels Brstl and Not So Much, but the label has not disclosed any official biographical information about them just yet.

The press release states that the record will feature “fragile yet impactful music for dancefloors,” an impression confirmed by the previews they’ve made available on SoundCloud. The record seems exemplary of Hessle’s main tenet of artfully composed, bass-heavy experimentation, rounding itself out with a total of three house and techno variations. Hear those below, and be sure to pick it up when it’s out February 19.

