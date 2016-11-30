Hey! Be a Good Person and Support Independent Venue Week 2017

Supporting independent music venues is a cool thing to do, so it’s very exciting that a whole week dedicated to doing just that, all over the UK, is coming up. January 23 – January 29 2017 will see the fourth annual Independent Venue Week, which seeks to promote standalone venues en masse, with a bunch of special shows taking place in order to get more people through their doors and seeing the great work they’re doing.



Bands and musicians taking part over the course of the week include Simian Mobile Disco, Dream Wife, Richard Hawley, The Moonlandingz and Skinny Girl Diet, and a number of gigs will be curated by the likes of SXSW, the BBC’s Huw Stephens, Domino Records and Field Music.



Fronting the initiative this year is the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess, who also took part last year. Tim will perform at the Royal Albert Hall’s Elgar Room to mark the start of the week on 23 January, before taking his O Genesis label on a mini-tour across England, Northern Ireland and Wales.



The long and short of it, then, is that you get to go to a bunch of good shows and feel warm and fuzzy for supporting a worthy cause. Win win. Find more information on events near you (including tickets) here.



