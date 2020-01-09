Hey Grimes and Elon Musk, We Dare You to Name Your Baby Todd

What a time to be alive: Grimes and Elon Musk are having a baby. Yesterday, on Instagram, the Canadian art-pop star announced her pregnancy with a pair of nude photos featuring a rendering of a fetus over her abdomen. Unsurprisingly, one of the pictures—which showed the artist’s nipples, violating Instagram’s content standards—was removed by the social media platform after a couple of hours. The musician promptly reposted with a censored image. But hey, this is a totally normal thing that happens with most pregnancy announcements!

She also confirmed the news in an Instagram comment, writing, “Being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being.” The 31-year-old musician born Claire Boucher has been dating Musk, the controversy-mired 48-year-old founder of SpaceX and Tesla, since 2018. Despite Musk’s weed-smoking Joe Rogan Experience appearance and Twitter outbursts about anime and bitcoin, and Grimes’ teasings of her upcoming album Miss Anthropocene, musings about AI taking over music, and whatever the hell this is, the two have apparently been in a happy relationship since making their public debut at the 2018 Met Gala.

Musk currently has five children, but this will be his first with Grimes. Musk’s sons—all sons, of course—are named Griffin, Kai, Xavier, Saxon, and Damian. He clearly has a style when it comes to naming boys. Sure, if the new kid ends up being a boy, Musk could easily just go with, say, “Jaxon.” But hey, that’s boring! Don’t two forward-thinking alien-obsessed futurists like Grimes and Elon Musk deserve to give their baby a more unique and special name, like William or Amelia? Or better yet, Todd?

Here at VICE, we decided to help the couple out with 21 names that will absolutely blow people’s minds.*

1. Liam

2. Emma

3. Noah

4. Olivia

5. William

6. Ava

7. James

8. Isabella

9. Oliver

10. Sophia

11. Benjamin

12. Charlotte

13. Elijah

14. Mia

15. Lucas

16. Amelia

17. Mason

18. Harper

19. Logan

20. Evelyn

21. Todd

*Source: We Googled “popular baby names” and found the first 20 on the Social Security website.