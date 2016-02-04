Hey LA, Come to the Premiere of Pamela Anderson’s New Sci-Fi Movie

Next week, Motherboard will debut “Connected,” a science-fiction short film starring Pamela Anderson—arguably the world’s most famous sex symbol—fresh off the cover of the final nude issue of Playboy. In the movie, Anderson plays a fitness instructor coming to terms with aging in a near-future full of isolating technology and self-improvement podcasts voiced by Jane Fonda. It’s directed by Luke Gilford, and it’s great.

But first, before the film goes live online, we’re throwing a little premiere party in real-life meatspace. “Connected” will make its worldwide premiere this Friday, February 5, at MILK in Hollywood.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A with Anderson and Gilford, moderated by YACHT’s Claire Evans. Once all that’s over, there will be a DJ set by YACHT and vodka cocktails served up by Material.

If you are going to be in LA this Friday and want to come party down and watch a killer sci-fi short, RSVP here. Space is extremely limited, so sign up quick if you’re interested.

Keep an eye out for “Connected” on Motherboard when it airs February 8.