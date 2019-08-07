Hey, Noel and Liam Gallagher: Make Up or Shut Up

Last night, Noel Gallagher was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers to support his band High Flying Birds’ upcoming album This Is The Place. During the chat, he talked at length about what he’s going to do when he sells Oasis’s masters (“I’m going to buy a plane. I’m going to buy a yacht. I want a chimp with a top hat.”) and what his crowds are like in 2019 (“I’ve become quite a thing for middle-aged women.”).

He also, after being asked whether Oasis would ever reunite, responded predictably, “I sincerely hope not.” For anyone with a casual understanding of Noel Gallagher and his brother/former bandmate Liam Gallagher, this news is not surprising at all. In fact, their longstanding feud is almost Shakespearean, but instead of artful jabs like “Thou art a boil, a plague sore,” the siblings have basically spent the entire past two decades calling each other a potato. The fighting always ramps up when either Gallagher has a solo album coming out. (Coincidentally, Liam’s new one Why Me? Why Not. is out a week before Noel’s next month).

Videos by VICE

Though their bickering is sometimes very entertaining, it’s also boring at this point. Noel Gallagher, who turned 52 in May, recently joked to The Guardian, “I liked [my mom] until she gave birth to Liam.” Later in that interview, he said of his brother’s solo career: “I think it’s unsophisticated music. For unsophisticated people. Made by an unsophisticated man.” For his part, Liam Gallagher, who is 46, allegedly sent threatening texts to Noel’s teenaged daughter Anais after she mocked his Glastonbury performance.

All of this, however, glosses over the obvious elephant in the room: neither Gallagher seems likely to ever match Oasis’s peak with a solo endeavor. And all the trash they talk to each other doesn’t cover up the fact that, whenever either tours, they generally load the second half of their sets with the Oasis classics they’ve historically been known for. At this point, there’s got to be a better way to drum up interest for their solo efforts than this. Watch clips from Noel’s Seth Meyers interview below.