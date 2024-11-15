Hey, Listen! If You’re Going to Pirate Nintendo Games, Don’t Send Your Console in for Repairs

So, we all know that stealing is bad, right? Right. I can’t tell you what to do. But, if you’re going to pirate software from Nintendo, be prepared to face the wrath of their hypothetical Nintendo Ninjas. Here’s some common sense for you. If you’re going to be stealing software from one of the biggest companies in the world? At least learn how to repair your own system.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Nintendo Ninjas Strike Again

As originally reported by Stephen Totilo on Gamefile.News, Nintendo has been following the digital footprints of a Reddit user by the name of u/Archbox for just over a year. After investigating different “freeshops,” Nintendo’s private investigators began tracking down their particular suspect. By linking together pieces of evidence from their Reddit account, they were able to narrow the search down to just a few people.

u/Archbox had made a few posts in the r/Pheonix subreddit, essentially giving away his location. With this info, Nintendo could pinpoint their search even further to find their culprit. But, in a hilarious twist of fate that sounds almost too good to be true, they discovered something that essentially gift-wrapped this whole case and delivered it to them with a bow on top. Their suspect, now known as James Williams from Surprise, Arizona, had recently submitted a console for repair. This gave the media mogul every bit of information they needed to drop the hammer of justice on their perpetrator.

As you can expect, Nintendo had to strike while the iron was hot, and this lawsuit is still underway. With James originally agreeing to participate within the full extent of his character, and suddenly dropping out of communication with the Big N, it’s likely that things will not swing in his favor.

The funniest part to me is that James had received his console back from repair just two days before he received his Cease and Desist. It’s a wicked turn of fate, but honestly? Just play fair and buy your games. Then you won’t need to worry if your next gaming session will happen after the Switch 2 has been released.