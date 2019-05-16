Hey Look, Trump Is Still Making Millions While President

WASHINGTON — President Trump earned over $400 million in 2018 while serving as President of the United States, according to a financial disclosure form revealed Thursday.

The money poured in from a wide range of real estate and golf properties scattered around the world. Here are some of Trump’s sources of income in 2018:

$76 million from his Trump National Doral golf resort in Florida

$41 million from his Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, right down the road from the White House.

$23 million from his Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland

$11 million from Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles

$13 million from his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia near Washington DC

At least $4 million in restaurant income in New York

The lengthy form published Thursday also includes such miscellaneous entries as $8.5 million from operating ice skating rinks in New York City, and at least $5,000 in royalties for his “Select by Trump” coffee brand. Trump reported earning between zero and $201 in royalties last year on his 2007 book, “Think Big and Kick Ass.”

Bloomberg News tabulated the total of all the income streams listed at $421.3 million, marking a decline from the $452.6 million Trump reported last year. Trump’s debt also ticked upward, to $315 million from $311 million the year before.

Richer than any American president before him, Trump has stirred controversy for continuing to earn vast sums while running the country. Trump’s hotel in D.C. has been an especially contentious issue because of its popularity among foreign diplomats and lobbyists.

House Democrats have launched investigations into his finances and subpoenaed his tax returns, while trying to figure out whether he may be financially compromised by any deep-pocketed foreign interests.

And they’ve filed a lawsuit alleging that Trump’s private business activities run afoul of the Constitution’s ban on receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, a term referred to as the “emoluments clause.”

Last month, a judge in Washington ruled that suit could proceed.

