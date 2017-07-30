Hey Nerds, Here’s Six-and-a-Half Hours of Radiohead Shows to Watch

Radiohead recently wrapped up a gargantuan world tour in controversial circumstances, playing a two-and-a-half hour show in Tel Aviv, Israel despite protests and pressure from people sympathetic to the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) program. Almost two weeks on from that performance, and the band have started sharing high-quality videos of their sets from the tour. After uploading their set from the second weekend of April’s Coachella festival to radiohead.tv last week, the band have now shared three more full-length sets, from Best Kept Secret Festival in the Netherlands, I-Days Festival in Italy, and Open’er Festival in Poland. You can watch the videos—all three of which clock in at over two hours—below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

