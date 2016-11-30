Hey, Nerds! You Can Pre-Order The New Childish Gambino Album on “Virtual Reality” Vinyl

The multi-talented actor and musician Donald Glover, will be releasing Awaken, My Love!, his third studio album as Childish Gambino, on Friday via Glassnote. And though they’re a departure from the sound he’s previously established, if the two tracks we’ve heard so far (“Me and Your Mama”, which sees Gambino giving it his best Otis Redding, and “Redbone” which is easily the sexiest jam of the year despite only emerging in November) are any indication, the record is a shoe-in as a late addition to many an end-of-year Best Of list.



Ahead of the release you can pre-order a physical copy of the record, and for the low low price of $59.99, you can get your hands on what Gambino and his people are calling a limited edition “Virtual Reality” vinyl. I do not know what this means, admittedly, but it sounds hella trippy, and, let’s face it, it probably involves hologram Gambino appearing to you like a vision and romancing the hell out of you. Or at least, that’s how it’d work in my dreams.



(Image via YouTube)