Hey, Play ‘South of Midnight’ — Then, Listen to One of the Best Soundtracks I’ve Ever Heard

As of this writing, South of Midnight has an OpenCritic aggregate score of 78% and a Metacritic score of 77%. A common negative most reviewers shared, which I briefly highlighted in my own preview, was the underwhelming combat. Which I’ll admit is a valid criticism. However, South of Midnight hit a sweet spot as it reminded me of a 10/10 PS2 action-adventure game. I echo pretty much everything Anthony said in his review. But we gotta talk about the vibes — particularly, the soundtrack.

(I promise “Two-Toed Tom” has no story spoilers.) Composed by French video game music veteran, Olivier Deriviere, South of Midnight‘s soundtrack is a true labor of love. I usually don’t get too hyped up over a game’s music, but this is different. Along with the detailed locations and Deep South cultural touchstones, the soundtrack is another monumental piece of a carefully crafted puzzle.

Per the official Xbox website, South of Midnight is a particular point of pride for development studio, Compulsion Games. “In most games, the soundtrack is something like a mood board – something to prompt you on the fact that you’re in an important battle, or experiencing the joy of exploration. But Compulsion Games has woven music far more intricately into the experience of playing South of Midnight,” the website details.

‘south of midnight’ is a true passion project

“As you progress through its levels, melodies and harmonies repeat, snatches of lyrics float like a breeze through the experience, offering hints at the wider story you’re taking part in. And, as you reach each level’s crescendo, taking on the game’s mythical creatures, it explodes into life as a fully performed track, ebbing and flowing, reacting to your actions, and telling the creatures’ tales through lyrics.” If South of Midnight‘s “Two-Toed Tom” up there didn’t give that away? I don’t know what else to tell you!

“‘You can feel, hopefully, when you’re listening to the soundtrack or the songs, that there are people there,’ says Deriviere. ‘It feels like they’re there, and they want to provoke emotions, move you, tell the story, bring you into this world.’” Look, just play South of Midnight. It’s on Game Pass, it’s more than worth your time. Do it. Treat yourself!