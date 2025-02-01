Hey, PlayStation! Xbox and Nintendo Have Planted Their 2025 Flags — You’re Up

So, it’s been a pretty eventful early 2025 in the gaming world, huh? We’re only one month out and we’ve seen some good things, some terrible things, and everything in between. Some of the biggest news to come out of this month has been the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Xbox Developer Direct that showed Microsoft still has some fight left. So, 2 of the Big 3 have shown their hands to start this year. Where does that leave Sony’s PlayStation brand?

I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve been a bit confused by what Sony has been doing with PlayStation. I love my PS5 and I get a lot of use out of it, but the weird focus on live service has clearly backfired. Sony has seemingly realized this and canceled several upcoming live-service titles, including a God of War game (Huh?). As much as it sucks to see the hard work of devs get flushed down the toilet, I’m glad to see that pivot. As I’ve said before, I’m not much of a fan of live-service stuff.

THE PLAYSTATION HAS TOO MUCH TO USE FOR SONY TO SIT ON THEIR HANDS

Screenshot: Sony Computer Entertainment

This September will mark 30 years of PlayStation. And with so much rich history to draw from, this should be the year that Sony brings it. Get chaotic: remaster Syphon Filter, bring back SOCOM, light up the scoreboard with a Parasite Eve revival. There’s so much from the back catalog to potentially use to celebrate this milestone while they bring in the new with games like Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2.

Now, I listed that other stuff in the category of chaotic because there’s one game that we all know damn well they should bring back. That’s right, Intelligent Qube. Let’s get puzzle games blowing up all 2025 (I’m so serious about this). And of course, Bloodborne. I’m actually surprised Sony hasn’t taken the first month of the year to really lay down what to expect as Microsoft and Nintendo did.

Maybe they didn’t want to crowd the month. Or maybe there really is nothing significant coming in the next few months. I mean, how long have we been waiting for the rumored Twilight Princess and Wind Waker ports for Switch only for Nintendo to say, “No one told you this was coming.” (I still think it is, one more blowout for the OG Switch.) Still, it would benefit Sony a great deal to figure something out and swing back. Because their competitors have made it known that 2025 is going to be a battle. Suit up, Sony, you have the weapons. Use them.