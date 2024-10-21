Hey, Sequel to Horror Classic ‘Amanda the Adventurer’ Is Coming out Tomorrow

The horror genre in gaming is, understandably, over-saturated. With so many ideas of what could be scary and how to best terrify players, it’s no wonder why indie developers go to the spooky well so often! Well, Amanda the Adventurer 2 is coming out tomorrow, and I’m going to need everyone to be more excited about it!

I’m assuming many of you know what Amanda the Adventurer is in the first place. Maybe I should fix that! So, Amanda the Adventurer came out in April 2023. It features Amanda, a children’s show icon, who seems to be more aware than she should be. In the first game, you watch a few classic episodes of legally distinct Dora the Explorer, and nothing horrifying or gross happens at all!

Videos by VICE

It was prime Gaming YouTuber bait. Perfect for wacky reactions and unhinged observations. It’s also one of those “indie horror String Theory” games where the fanbase has been speculating about certain story/character implications for well over a year now. (Shamelessly, I’m also deep in the Amanda the Adventurer conspiracy theory hole.)

‘amanda the adventurer 2’ will be twice the horror, twice the thrills

Really, I just think Amanda the Adventurer 2 deserves more attention. Admittedly, the market for “vague indie horror games with characters they definitely won’t sell figures of” is competitive. But AtA was one of the more compelling ones — with its unsettling but cutesy old-school PC game aesthetic. Plus, the puzzles in the first game were fun and intuitive! I’m a sucker for a unique visual presentation and horror that you know will be horror but starts off so disarmingly sweet and wholesome.

Screenshot: DreadXP

Just look at her — having a great time! She just wants to play. Honest! If you haven’t already, go and play the first Amanda the Adventurer. It’ll properly set you up for a totally innocuous, absolutely fine time with the sequel! Would I steer you wrong? No! Amanda needs company, and it’s not like you’re doing anything else, right? Just be careful. She gets, uh… a little upset if you don’t exactly follow the script she’s mapped out for you!