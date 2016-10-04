Hey You! Watch Hannibal Buress Kick Flavor Flav’s Face Off

When it comes to interviews, The Eric Andre Show (starring comedians Eric Andre and Hannibal Buress) never fails to disappoint. If you want to hear about who influenced your favourite artist or what inspired them to record their new album in Haiti, then this isn’t the place for you… But if you want to see your favourite artist fall through the floor, get farted on, be sexually propositioned, or, in Flavor Flav’s case, get hoofed right in the kisser with a flying spin kick, then, please, come on in, make yourself comfortable and click play on the video below.