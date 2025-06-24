HHC Vs. THC: What’s Up With the Newest Cannabinoid on the Shelves?

For today’s cannabinoid showdown, I’m comparing HHC vs. THC. If you haven’t heard of HHC, you’re not living under a rock. It’s still super new and not a hot topic yet. It’s a lukewarm topic that I suspect is heating up.

Since you’re here, you’re already ahead of the curve. Learn what HHC is and how it might affect you, and you can be the cannabis nerd among your friends.

What Is HHC?

HHC is hexahydrocannabinol, one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. It’s found naturally in cannabis in trace amounts and is a byproduct of degraded THC.

While it does exist organically, most HHC products you’ll encounter will contain HHC that’s been synthesized from CBD. This is done by hydrogenating the CBD, which means adding a couple of extra hydrogen molecules to alter the chemical structure.

Like THC, HHC is a psychoactive compound that can get you high. How high it gets you is up for debate, but it’s not stronger than normal THC.

HHC Vs. Delta-9 THC

Some people consider HHC the “lite” or “diet” version of Delta-9 THC, because it can create a high feeling, but it’s not nearly as potent as Delta-9. This is because it contains the extra hydrogen molecules, which weaken how it binds to our cannabinoid receptors.

One study found that while HHC has two isomers that can bind to cannabinoid receptors, only one of them binds as strongly as THC. So, theoretically, HHC might be half as strong as Delta-9, but there’s very little research on this compound.

HHC Vs. Delta-8 THC

While HHC is definitely not as potent as Delta-9, the comparison to Delta-8 THC is fuzzier. Some people say it’s way stronger, others say it’s weaker. I’ve tried both and feel like they have similar potencies. Based on my experiences, both have 50-75% of the potency of Delta-9. That’s not scientifically proven, I’m just saying that anecdotally.

Of course, because of the entourage effect, other factors come into play. The combination of terpenes, CBD, CBG, CBN, and other cannabinoids can alter how strongly HHC or Delta-8 hits you. So a pure HHC gummy might not get you as high as an HHC gummy with CBD in its recipe.

Is HHC Legal?

This is a big similarity HHC and Delta-8 share. They’re both so new that there aren’t any laws directly pertaining to them. They fall through a grey legal loophole, so as long as the compound was derived from a hemp plant (a cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC), it can be sold at the federal level, per the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill.

How High Will it Get Me?

Who can say? My experience with HHC has been very lowkey, but I have a high tolerance in general. I feel something, but definitely not that uber-hazy, Cloud-9 high that only my beloved Delta-9 can bring me.

People often describe the high from HHC as gentle and easygoing. I’ve never seen anyone report anxiety, paranoia, or discomfort. I did see someone on Reddit say it “feels really dirty compared to THC.” I’m not exactly sure what that means, but I don’t like the sound of it. Others say it’s a mild, clear-headed high that’s easy to enjoy. It’s all subjective, but it could be a lighter alternative if you’re trying cannabis for the first time.

However, I’m always hesitant to recommend synthesized compounds with a lack of research behind them. With these lab-born compounds, you never really know what’s going into them. Just keep that in mind, please. I care about you guys.

The Potential Benefits of HHC

Like I said, there’s barely any research on HHC and its effects. Any potential benefits are purely speculative, so take this with a spoonful of salt.

The potential benefits of HHC align with the supposed benefits of cannabinoids like Delta-8 and CBD. It can (maybe) reduce anxiety, depression, stress, inflammation, chronic pain, headaches, etc. All the usual benefits that people mention when it comes to cannabinoids. If you’re looking for just those benefits, I recommend getting CBD gummies to start, especially since HHC isn’t as well-researched.

The Hex Appeal

Why is hexahydrocannabinol getting any attention at all? It’s just another new cannabinoid that people are hyping up, like Delta-8 or THCa. I’m not here to endorse or bash it. I’ve tried it and I can’t say I was particularly dazzled or disgusted. But if you love trying new cannabis products, give it a go. Here are some HHC products to try:

These are what I’ve tried the most. They’re 25mg HHC Gummies from Summit and will probably deliver the purest HHC experience, so you can figure out what this cannabinoid is all about.

If you prefer smokables, you can try Diamond CBD’s HHC Vape Pen With Pineapple Express, the strain that everyone thinks is the best of all time (it’s not).

These Delta-10 THC Gummies With HHC and Delta-9 (what a mouthful) won’t be a pure HHC experience, but will probably give you a strong high. Don’t forget about the entourage effect. Mixing all these compounds together could be… intense.