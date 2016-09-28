Hi! Meet Simone, an Enigmatic Torontonian Who Sounds Like No One Else in Her Video for “Always Get Me High”

Soundcloud is still a breeding ground for all manner of unclassifiable artistry. Those who enter the sidewalk cracks between genres and styles are often rewarded with music that stirs up confusion and curiosity. Enter Simone, a Toronto producer whose musical output is a scant two songs (for now) but intriguing nonetheless. The closest thing to a calling-card single she has is called “Always Get Me High,” and its blend of twinkling electronics and eerie sparseness is both pretty and unsettling, especially once you factor in her helium-pitched vocals.

Simone’s style continues from the work of Arca, PC Music, or any of this decade’s laptop-pop deconstructionists, so it’s not too surprising that Cashmere Cat has shown his appreciation​ for her. We’re premiering the video for “Always Get Me High” below and we reached out to Simone to ask about who the hell she thinks she is, making pop this creative.



Noisey: How did you get into music?

Simone: I know it sounds corny, but when I was younger I always used to write in a diary. Those words became poetry and all my friends used to rap, so I started rapping the poems but I was a really bad rapper. So i just started making them into songs! HAHA!

How did the creation of this song come about?​

I came back after a night out and was a little fucked up, rolled one up and then a few hours later the song was done.​

Is there a message behind this video?​

Girls just wanna have fun​.

With attention from popular producers like Cashmere Cat has anything changed in how you’re now approaching music going forward?​

My life really changed after I put the first songs out, and I’m still so stunned trying to figure out whether this is real life or not. It just doesn’t seem real when a bunch of my heroes are now in my email inbox. Life is crazy!​

