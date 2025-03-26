Hidden Manuscript of King Arthur and Merlin Legend Found After 400 Years

Some highly advanced imaging technology that Merlin himself would have considered pure wizardry has helped researchers read a long-lost, centuries-old chapter of Arthurian legend that was found hidden inside a different book at Cambridge University Library.

The manuscript, known as Suite Vulgate du Merlin, tells a story about King Arthur and his magical advisor, Merlin. It was written sometime around 1230. Most of it was lost in time, with only this small single fragment remaining.

Videos by VICE

This story is a version of Merlin as a shape-shifter who at one point turns into a blind harpist and then later transforms into a child who issues commands to King Arthur. Arthur is, for some reason, described as not wearing underwear. I am left wondering if that detail is relevant to the story and if it is, I would love to know how.

This little fragment of a King Arthur tale had been tucked away inside another book for over 400 years as it was repurposed as a book cover that protected a registry of property deeds. Researchers used multispectral imaging and CT scanning to digitally “unfold” the delicate manuscript without ripping the ancient paper to shreds.

The technology is so advanced the researchers were able to read faded text with digital enhancements that allowed them to see details that would’ve previously been nearly if not completely impossible just a few decades ago. With this new technology, researchers were able to analyze the inks and materials used in the creation of the document.

Researchers don’t know who could have written it, though they think that it might’ve been a collaborative project with several authors contributing to the development of the legend. If you think sequels are a plague on our culture today, take heart in knowing that they’ve always been around, as this long-forgotten story about Merlin and King Arthur is positioned as a sequel to a text written about 30 years prior.

They were really striking while the iron was hot.