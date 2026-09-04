Hidden Messages Found in StarCraft Website ‘Glitches’

BlizzCon hasn’t arrived yet, but it seems like Blizzard may be dropping hints about some kind of big news for the StarCraft franchise.

Secret Messages Found in StarCraft WEbsite

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, Nexon

BlizzCon 2026 doesn’t officially kick off until September 12, but plenty of rumors are already swirling about what big announcements might be coming at the event. Although many of the rumors come from leaks and speculation, the latest hints seem to be coming from an actual Blizzard teaser.

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Fans recently noticed that the official StarCraft website is flickering and experiencing some strange behavior. Although the flickers appear like some kind of glitch at first, it appears that there is likely some kind of hidden message and meaning behind them.

The hidden messages seem to include screenshots and data from a medical bay data stream. There are a handful of interesting details to be found, but the most interesting and telling may be the timestamp.

The data stream indicates that the year is 2575, which is roughly 50-75 years after the majority of the current series lore.

There are no hints about whether this could be teasing an expansion, a sequel, a spin-off, or something else. That said, many fans have their fingers crossed that this teaser could relate to the long-rumored StarCraft shooter. That project has not been officially confirmed by Blizzard, so it’s still firmly in the realm of speculation.

It may be hard to believe it, but StarCraft 2 released all the way back in 2010 and its final expansion landed more than a decade ago with 2015’s Legacy of the Void. The franchise is certainly ready for whatever its next move may be.

Although that is all of the information there is to work with at the moment, hopefully fans will find more clues in the coming days. If not, it seems very likely that more will be revealed once BlizzCon 2026 actually arrives.

If the community manages to uncover more details or if Blizzard releases any additional hints and clues, we’ll be sure to post an update with the latest information.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more StarCraft news and updates as the opening days of BlizzCon 2026 arrive.

StarCraft Remastered and StarCraft 2 are both currently available on PC.