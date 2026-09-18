Hideo Kojima Gives Update on OD – KNOCK Production

After months of quiet, Hideo Kojima is finally offering an encouraging update on his next horror game, OD.

OD Resumes Production and Development

Hideo Kojima originally revealed OD at The Game Awards back in late 2023. Although nearly three years have gone by since that teaser, it’s still pretty unclear when the ambitious horror project is going to make its way to gamers.

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Although all of the latest Kojima news has focused on his stealth game and Metal Gear Solid spiritual successor PHYSINT, there are many horror fans who are still eagerly awaiting more information about OD, as well.

“Last week, Xbox and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS announced that Xbox will publish PHYSINT, expanding a relationship that already includes OD. The collaboration also extends beyond games, with the companies working together across film and television to bring new stories to broader audiences.”

Luckily, Kojima’s new partnership with Xbox seems to have given the creator some motivation to return to the stage and give updates on both ongoing projects. During the Xbox showcase at Tokyo Game Show, Hideo Kojima made an appearance and provided an update that the horror project is back on track.

“Performance capture and ADR recording, which had been paused during the SAG strike, resumed this year, and production is proceeding on schedule. Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and the team have delivered intense and outstanding performances, which I can’t wait for you all to see.”

It sounds like the game is likely still early in its development, but it is exciting to know that things are still moving forward and gamers will hopefully be able to get their hands on this terrifying experience at some point in the future.

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During Tokyo Game Show, Kojima also revealed the leading cast for PHYSINT, which to no one’s surprise, is star-studded and packed with big-name Hollywood talent. Bill Skarsgård will portray the lead role. He joins an ensemble cast that includes Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe with Kojima-san promising further casting updates in the future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more OD and Hideo Kojima news and updates.

OD does not currently have a confirmed released window.