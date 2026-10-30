Hideo Kojima Just Revealed a Mysterious New Poster for His Upcoming Horror Game ‘OD’

Hideo Kojima has crafted unforgettable gaming experiences, from the Metal Gear and Death Stranding franchises to the infamous P.T., which was intended as a playable teaser for a new Silent Hill game with Kojima at the helm. His upcoming horror project, OD, just received an intriguing new visual, offering a tiny peek into a project audiences still know very little about.

According to the Kojima Productions account on X, the poster will be part of the Beyond the Strand Exhibition, a showcase celebrating the studio’s tenth anniversary. It features actress Sophia Lillis, who audiences will recognize from her turn as young Beverly Marsh in the It films, gazing up at a mysterious red object. It might be a broom, judging by the cluster of what appears to be crimson straw at bottom – but knowing the minds behind this project, it could be anything.

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The rest of the poster is very simple. Apart from Sophia and the potential broom, the background is white, matching the shirt Sophia is wearing. Above her head, nearly invisible against the background, reads the tagline: “For all players and screamers.”

◤ #BeyondTheStrand ◢



A new visual for OD – KNOCK has been revealed at the exhibition! 👀



The iconic red door from the teaser trailer has also been physically recreated in the event space! 🚪

Come experience the world of OD – KNOCK up close with this special display!… pic.twitter.com/p6JGmrJ2b6 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 30, 2026

Hideo Kojima’s New Horror Game ‘OD’ Gets a Creepy New Teaser, and Fans Have Questions

OD was first announced in 2023, and since then, Kojima hasn’t given audiences much to go on, though it seems more in the interest of mystery than a lack of news. Back in September of this year, while appearing at the Tokyo Game Showcase, he revealed that production had resumed following the SAG strike, including performance capture and ADR recording. He also praised Sophia’s performance, along with her costar, Hunter Schafer, who will also appear in the game.

It seems that OD will follow an anthology format, with each playable segment being crafted by a different director, a group that Kojima has referred to as his “horror Avengers”. Filmmaker Jordan Peele is involved with the project, and considering Jordan is behind such horror hits as Us, Get Out, and NOPE, it’s incredibly exciting to hear that he is involved with OD.

Along with Sophia and Hunter, the cast includes the late actor Udo Kier. Apart from starring as Jules in Euphoria and Tigris Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Hunter has explored the horror genre before, including a leading role as Gretchen in Cuckoo. Fans of the horror game genre may recognize Udo from his voice acting as Erich in Martha Is Dead, in addition to his film and television roles.

An official release window hasn’t been announced yet, but players can expect to dive into the terrifying world of OD on Xbox and PC when the game does come out.