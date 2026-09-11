Hideo Kojima’s Next Game Reportedly Stars Robert Pattinson, Leak Claims

A new leak claims that Hideo Kojima’s next game, PHYSINT, will feature Robert Pattinson. If true, Kojima’s espionage title, which Xbox recently acquired the rights to, will feature a star-studded Hollywood cast. However, is the leak actually real?

Hideo Kojima’s PHYSINT Reportedly Features Robert Pattinson

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

A new leak has surfaced online claiming that Hideo Kojima’s PHYSINT will star actor Robert Pattinson. However, the source behind this latest rumor is shaky at best, as it comes from 4chan user.

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In a recent post on the forum, the user claimed to have leaked the game’s cast. According to the poster, an announcement is coming soon that will reveal this information. Here is the complete PHYSINT cast reportedly included in the leak:

Robert Pattinson

Aina The End

Mia Goth

Dayana Litovshyk

Hiroshi Abe

Takeshi Kitano

Screenshot: PlayStation, Kojima Productions

That said, I would take this leak with a massive grain of salt, as the anonymous user provided no evidence to support their claims. But hey, you never know. It wouldn’t be the first legitimate leak to surface on the forum.

Hideo Kojima also has a history of working with Hollywood actors in his games. Interestingly, Kojima revealed in 2025 that he had met Robert Pattinson at Cannes. However, that publicly available information could have also been used to make the supposed leak appear more believable.

Sony Players Think This Might Explain Why PlayStation Tried to Cancel PHYSINT

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

At the time of writing, Kojima Productions has not confirmed the cast of PHYSINT. All this is to say that the leak currently circulating online is completely unproven. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about whether the game’s potentially expensive cast played a role in PlayStation’s decision to abandon the project.

In case you missed it, Kojima recently revealed that PlayStation tried to cancel PHYSINT back in May. As a result, Kojima sold the rights to Xbox and has now entered into a partnership with the company. Following the Robert Pattinson leak, some Sony players began wondering whether the game’s reported cast could explain why PlayStation walked away.

“So this is why Sony threw the game out. It’s going to be yet another expensive showcase of Kojima’s ideas,” one Reddit user wrote. Another player reacted, “If this list is legitimate, then I can see why Sony pumped the brakes, lmao. This cast is going to be insanely expensive, especially with Pattinson becoming such a huge deal these days.”

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Of course, the leaked PHYSINT cast has not been confirmed. Even if the rumor is legitimate, there is no evidence that the game’s cast played any role in Sony’s decision to cancel the project. Regardless, it will be interesting to see whether Robert Pattinson is officially announced for Hideo Kojima’s next game.