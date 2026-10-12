Hideo Kojima Reviews Resident Evil Movie

Hideo Kojima has shared his review of Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie. According to the Death Stranding creator, the film captures what it feels like to play Resident Evil, bringing him back to his first experience with the original PlayStation game.

Hideo Kojima Reviews Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie

Screenshot: Capcom

Hideo Kojima has shared his review of Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie in a post on X and has revealed he liked the film. The Metal Gear Solid creator admitted that he wasn’t initially interested in watching Resident Evil. However, director Cregger’s involvement and previous films convinced him to check it out.

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Hideo Kojima then compared Resident Evil’s opening background music and intro to The Thing, before describing the movie as a “relentless combination” of classic horror scenarios and jump scares that continues through the ending. However, his biggest takeaway was how well the film captured the experience of actually playing a Resident Evil game.

“I wasn’t particularly interested, but since it’s a new film by director Zach Cregger, I watched the movie Resident Evil. Right from the start, it hits you with BGM in the style of The Thing. It relentlessly piles on classical horror stagings, horror scenarios, and a torrent of jump scares all the way to the end. This isn’t a film adaptation of Resident Evil—it’s a movie about the players who played Resident Evil.” Kojima wrote.

Resident Evil Movie Reminded Kojima of Playing the Original Game in 1996

Screenshot: Capcom

Kojima also revealed that Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie reminded him of playing the original game on PlayStation in 1996. Specifically, watching the film’s protagonist, Bryan, brought back memories of him repeatedly getting game overs and swearing in frustration.

“It reminded me of how I felt when I played the first Bio on PS (1996), kinda like the Bryan in this movie. I kept getting game over and over, spamming ‘F◯◯◯!’ nonstop lol,” he wrote.

Ultimately it appears Hideo Kojima liked the new Resident Evil movie, as he praised Cregger’s ability to capture what it feels like to play the game. Considering that the movie also made Kojima feel nostalgic about his first time playing the Capcom series in 1996, that’s a pretty impressive feat!