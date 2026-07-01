Hideo Kojima’s OD Game Reportedly Safe from Xbox’s Cancellations

Those who have been worried about Kojima’s upcoming Xbox horror game OD no longer need to fear, as a new report claims that Xbox won’t be cutting the game as part of its controversial “reset.”

od will survive third-party Xbox cuts

screenshot: Kojima productions

It’s been a number of years now since Xbox announced its partnership with Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions for OD, a cryptic new first-person horror game from the legendary game director that seems to be picking up the pieces of his canceled P.T. game. Recently, Kojima spoke about the project and how challenging it was to get a publisher on board due to how out there OD‘s concept was.

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Xbox swooped in and decided to become the game’s publisher, though fast-forward several years later, and the entire Xbox division is about to experience a major “reset” that could see a number of Xbox’s own first-party studios close down. This reset has already had an impact on Xbox’s third-party partnerships too, as it just recently pulled funding from IO Interactive’s Project Fantasy RPG, and Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Desilets’ new game, 1666: Amsterdam, revealed that it too once had a third-party deal with Xbox that ended. Thankfully, neither game has been canceled and they’re still being worked on; the latter even has a Steam demo out with a 2026 release date.

When is OD coming out?

screenshot: kojima productions

According to a new report from IGN, OD and its third-party publishing deal with Xbox is still safe and sound despite other third-party games getting the ax. The backlash Xbox would have received for pulling out of OD, potentially leading to the game’s cancellation, would’ve been immense, and fans of Kojima have already suffered through the cancellation of one first-person Kojima horror game before in P.T.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma recently commented on OD and the partnership Xbox has with Kojima. She mentions that she trusts the team around her in identifying games that are worth supporting and partnering with, and praises Kojima as one of the industry’s top creative minds.

“I’ve got great artists and creatives that can pick a great game better than I can, and so I want to give it space… We need to make sure our platform is sufficiently open so more creators and developers can come on board and be successful, because the next Kojima is yet to be known.”

screenshot: kojima productions

While it’s good to know that OD is still alive with Xbox, and Kojima’s recent “something that no one has ever seen before” comments on the project do sound exciting, when the game will actually release is still a complete unknown. Death Stranding 2 is now out the door, and so Kojima Productions is likely making better progress on OD. Seeing that it seems like a much smaller game in scope than a Death Stranding game, it’s possible that OD could finally see the light of day sooner rather than later.

As for Xbox, it insists that it’s not “reducing its overall investment in games” but simply changing which projects it decides to throw its money behind. Xbox jobs, projects, and even entire studios hang in the balance over the coming days and weeks, but Kojima’s OD won’t be affected by what’s to come.

OD is in development for Xbox and PC.