Hideo Kojima’s OD Release Date Delayed According to Xbox

Microsoft recently revealed that Hideo Kojima’s OD has been delayed. Xbox executive Phil Spencer gave an update about the mysterious project and explained why its launch was pushed back.

Hideo Kojima’s OD Delay Explained by Xbox

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

In an October interview with Famitsu, Phil Spencer sat down with the famous Japanese publication to discuss a variety of Xbox projects. However, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming gave an interesting answer when pressed about an update on Hideo Kojima’s upcoming project with Jordan Peele called OD. According to Spencer, the project still doesn’t have a release date because it was delayed.

“In fact, a specific date has not been decided yet. Due to the Screen Actors Guild strike in 2023, development of the game has been delayed. We are working hard on development, but a specific date has not yet been decided.”

It’s also unclear where OD is currently in its development cycle. For example, Spencer could have been talking about previous delays, although we still don’t have any recent updates about its launch window.

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Interestingly, Phil Spencer also explained that the Screen Actors Guild strike had derailed the game’s actual production as well. “It has been difficult to secure a filming schedule.” But again, it’s hard to tell whether Phil Spencer means in the past or currently.

If he means the latter, then OD still hasn’t even secured all of its filming schedules yet. And if that’s the case, then the project’s release date might be a bit further out than some may have expected.

OD’s Episodic Format Could Affect Its Release Schedule

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

One of the more recent reveals about OD came from an event Hideo Kojima hosted in September. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions, the Metal Gear Solid creator gave players their first look at OD with a new trailer. However, Kojima also revealed that the Xbox project will be released in an episodic format, almost like mini-movies. The first episode of the anthology will be called “Knock” and is directed by Kojima himself.

The first episode features actress Sophia Lillis from the 2017 Stephen King-adapted IT films and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer. The second episode is called “OD” and will be directed by Jordan Peele. However, it’s possible that the episodic nature of the game could mean we get multiple release dates for it. Depending on how they want to launch the anthology, it could be a case where we get an episode every few months.

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Regardless, it’s something to consider given that the project was reportedly delayed. Outside of Phil Spencer’s recent interview, there isn’t actually a lot we know about the Xbox title. However, there was a rumor that OD would feature multiple horror directors such as Ari Aster and Mike Flanagan.

That might also explain why it’s been difficult to lock down filming schedules. But yeah, that is just pure speculation at this point.