The Hieroglyphic Figure Drawings of Blanca Miró | Monday Insta Illustrator

The stripped-down figure drawings of artist Blanca Miró combine the two-dimensionality of a Matisse cut out with the fractured abstract shape of a Picasso portrait. The of stillness of her outlines and their use of abstruse symbols recall the artwork of Egyptian hieroglyphs. Her figures are stiff and rigid, each curved line she uses ending at a sharp angle. You’d think the artist conceived of each image by asking herself, ‘How can I capture the female body using the least amount of lines possible?’ Some of her figure portraits look like they were made without even lifting up her pen. The subjects of these minimalist pictures are mostly female, but from the looks of her Instagram, Miró seems to heading in the direction of object design. In the last couple weeks, the artist has posted images of chairs she’s been working on that incorporate her zany illustrations.



